Uzbekistan significantly reduces import of aviation fuel from Türkiye

By Trend

Uzbekistan significantly reduced import of aviation fuel from Türkiye in May 2022, Trend reports via Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Uzbekistan reduced the import of aviation fuel from Türkiye in May this year by almost 7 times compared to the same month in 2021 (727 tons) - up to 106.2 tons.

According to EPDK, Türkiye exported over 2,860 tons of aviation fuel to Uzbekistan from January through May 2022, which is 1.8 times less than the same period last year (5,350 tons).

Uzbekistan's imports of Turkish aviation fuel in May 2022 increased by 42.5 percent compared to April (74.5 tons).