Türkiye's aviation fuel exports to Tajikistan decline

By Trend

The volume of Türkiye's aviation fuel exports to Tajikistan slightly declined in May 2022, Trend reports citing Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Türkiye's aviation fuel exports to Tajikistan in May 2022 amounted to 131.6 tons, which is a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to same month of 2021 (134 tons).

However, this figure also decreased by 6.6 percent compared to the April 2022 (141 tons).

Thus, the volume of Tajikistan's aviation fuel imports from Türkiye for the first five months of 2022 amounted to 623.6 tons, which is a decrease of 10.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (694 tons).

Meanwhile, the total value of Türkiye's exports to Tajikistan from January through May 2022 reached $50.5 million.