Uzbekistan reveals share of agriculture, forestry, fisheries in GDP

By Trend

The share of agriculture, forestry and fisheries in the sectoral structure of Uzbekistan's GDP from January through June 2022 has been published, Trend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, the share of these enterprises in Uzbekistan's GDP amounted to 21.4 percent.

Surkhandarya (45.4 percent) and Jizzakh (42 percent) regions have the largest shares of agriculture, forestry and fisheries in the gross regional product (GRP).

At the same time, the smallest shares of these enterprises were noted in the Navoi region (11 percent) and the Republic of Karakalpakstan (18.2 percent).



Uzbekistan allocates huge funds for the successful implementation of work to increase the production capacities of industries, sustainable development of regions and improvement of social and living conditions of the population.