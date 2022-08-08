EBRD reveals projects portfolio in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend

The current projects portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Kyrgyzstan is estimated at 162 million euros, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

EBRD's loan portfolio consists of 71 programs and a significant part is allocated to investments in sustainable infrastructure - 99 million euros, which are 61 percent of the total.

At the same time, 33 million euros, or 20 percent, are allocated to investments in financial institutions, and 30 million euros or 18 percent to industry, commerce and agribusiness

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in 2021 invested 31 million euros for the implementation of 13 projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Notably, EBRD has been cooperating with Kyrgyzstan since 1992. In total, the bank has invested 876 million euros to implement 208 projects throughout the country.