Tajikistan records increase in foreign direct investment inflows

By Trend

Tajikistan recorded an increase in foreign direct investment inflows in the first half of 2022, said Chairman of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management of Tajikistan, Sadi Kodirzoda, Trend reports via asiaplustj.info.

According to him, foreign direct investments in Tajikistan from January through June 2022 increased by 2.1 times compared to the same period of last year - up to $100.6 million.

"The majority of foreign direct investments in the first half of 2022 was directed to the country's mining industry ($89 million)," Kodirzoda said.

He also noted that China, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Great Britain accounted for the largest share in the total volume of foreign direct investment received during the reported period.

Meanwhile, in 2021 the total volume of foreign direct investments made into the Tajikistan's economy amounted to $340 million.