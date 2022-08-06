Russian-Turkish trade turnover doubled in January-May 2022, Putin says

By Trend

The trade turnover between Russia and Turkey surged twofold in the first five months of 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday when opening talks with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"It is enough to remind that our trade turnover increased by 57% in the last year, and it surged twofold in the first months of this year, up to May inclusive. We have large-scale projects," Putin said.

Further to construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, other bilateral projects are in place, the Russian leader added.