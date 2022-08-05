Four in critical condition after lightning strike near White House

By Trend

Four people -- two men and two women -- are in critical condition following a lightning strike near the White House, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services tweeted it had responded to Lafayette Park, located north of the White House, and was treating the four patients.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with "life-threatening injuries," according to the authorities.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.