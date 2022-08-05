Disney and Warner Bros top Golden Trailer Awards nominations

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Disney and Warner Bros. have topped the Golden Trailer Awards 2022 nominations, Azernews reports, citing Variety.

Disney is the leader in terms of the number of nominees (85), which includes Walt Disney Motion Pictures, Disney+, National Geographic, Marvel Studios, ABC, Hulu, and 20th Century Studios.

In addition, it was also represented by mentions of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the Emmy-nominated docu-series The Beatles: Get Back.

With 67 noms, Warner Media which includes HBO and HBO Max takes second place in terms of the number of nominees.

The Golden Trailer Awards is an unconventional ceremony that honors excellence in feature film trailers, teasers, and movie marketing.

It recognizes the new and innovative, experiential concepts that drive the entertainment industry, which has become as anticipated and revered as much as the movies themselves.

A panel of jury members is selected from top-level directors, producers, actors, writers, executives, and advertising creative to determine the winners from the nominees.