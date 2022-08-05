Turkish, American officials discuss ties, counterterrorism and Ukraine

By Trend

?brahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman and chief foreign policy advisor, met with Jason Crow, a member of the House of Representatives to discuss the bilateral relations, regional developments and joint counterterrorism efforts, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Jason Crow paid a visit to the Turkish capital on Aug. 2 to hold talks with Kalin at the presidential compound. U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake attended the meeting as well. Kalin and Crow discussed bilateral economic and political relations, cooperation in the field of the defense industry and other top issues of the common agenda.

According to the Turkish media, Kalin underlined the importance of the ties between Türkiye and the U.S., stressing that this relationship can further be improved if the restrictions on economic and defense industry cooperation are lifted. He expressed Ankara’s satisfaction over the U.S. administration support for Türkiye’s request to purchase 40 new F-16 warplanes and 79 modernization kits for its existing fleets, asking a similar approach from the Congress as well.

Although the administration greenlights the sale of these warplanes, the Congress should approve the contract. A recent amendment on an annual defense bill obliges the administration to prove to Congress that this sale to Türkiye is in the U.S. interest and that these planes won’t be used against Greece.

The two men also elaborated on the situation in Ukraine, particularly the recently brokered grain deal that will pave the way for Russia and Ukraine to export their food products to the world market to avoid a major food crisis.

Crow described the deal as an important step to resolve the global food crisis, drawing attention to the crucial role of Türkiye in this process.

Kal?n, for his part, emphasized that this deal between the two sides can help them to establish an environment of confidence for the resumption of peace talks. Türkiye continues its efforts to this end, he added.

On the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye will continue to prioritize peace and stability in the region but without making concessions from its national interests and legitimate rights, Kal?n said. He also mentioned the ongoing normalization process with Armenia and demanded the support of the international community to this joint effort by Ankara and Yerevan.

The presidential advisor also stressed that Türkiye’s fight against all sorts of terror will continue without making any distinction between PKK/YPG/PYD and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) which threaten the territorial integrity of Syria and the national security of Türkiye.