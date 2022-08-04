US Ambassador to UN thanks Türkiye for efforts in exporting Ukrainian grain

By Trend

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield thanked Türkiye for its efforts in achieving an initiative to safely export Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea, said Thomas-Greenfield in an interview with CNN, Trend reports.

"Let me just start by commending the Secretary-General and the Turkish government for their engagement to move this initiative forward," she said.

"This initiative will move forward, and we are able to get those 20 million tons that are sitting on those 16 ships, out to market. And we will continue to support that effort," she noted.