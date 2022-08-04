Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas increases production of liquefied natural gas

By Trend

The Lebap production department of Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern increased the manufacture of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from January through June 2022, Trend reports with reference to Jeyhun News.

During the reporting period, the department manufactured 59,400 tons of LNG. The growth rate of production at the same time amounted to 31.2 percent.

Furthermore, most of the products manufactured by the department have been exported to countries such as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan since the beginning of the year.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. Its gas reserves have increased by 126 billion cubic meters as a result of the industrial development of recently discovered gas fields.

At the same time, the country pays great attention to the creation of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the export of energy resources to world markets.