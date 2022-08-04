Iranian currency rates for August 4

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have grown and 32 have decreased in price, compared to August 3.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,592 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 4
Iranian rial on August 3
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,942
51,328
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,596
44,013
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,106
4,116
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,316
4,315
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,723
5,753
1 Indian rupee
INR
531
536
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,851
136,973
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,450
17,603
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,291
31,730
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,233
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,634
32,675
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,245
26,380
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,500
2,521
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,337
2,341
1 Russian ruble
RUB
688
698
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,098
29,204
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,393
30,430
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,354
44,366
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,170
1,166
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,158
33,427
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,618
8,645
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,216
6,221
100 Thai baths
THB
115,760
116,402
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,425
9,429
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,062
32,091
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
42,592
42,815
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,851
8,855
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,386
15,415
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,824
2,827
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
465
468
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,668
16,668
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,360
75,660
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,103
4,116
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,202 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,136 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,600 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.