Turkish armed forces obtain upgraded armored combat vehicles

The Turkish Armed Forces will get armored combat vehicles (ACV) that have been nearly completely rebuilt utilizing the skills of the Turkish defense industry and outfitted with top-notch technology, Yeni Shafak reports.

DAF turreted ACV vehicles in the inventory of the Land Forces Command will return to the barracks, equipped with modern weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, within the scope of the Armored Combat Vehicles Modernization Project.

FNSS Defense Systems General Manager Nail Kurt stated that a large number of vehicles that will significantly increase their striking power and survivability will be made available to the Turkish Armed Forces in 2022.

Commenting on the Armored Combat Vehicles Modernization Project carried out under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries, Kurt stated that the weapon systems of the vehicles, namely the striking power, were renewed within the scope of the project.

Kurt explained that the vehicles' survivability would significantly increase with the unmanned remote-controlled gun turrets that replaced the DAF turrets. He added that along with the vehicles’ protective features, their mine protection abilities will also be enhanced.

Kurt underlined that there will be a renewal of the fire suppression systems in the vehicles as well.

He stressed that the vehicles' mobility systems will receive a considerable upgrade and renewal in addition to serious engine and gearbox maintenance. All outdated components will be replaced, with no exceptions, and the vehicles will be entirely reset.

“Additionally, significant components have undergone a thorough revamp. Together with our users, we decide which components need to be altered. With more capabilities, a true life extension procedure is carried out. It's a really thorough procedure. We can refer to it as a half-life evaluation and rejuvenation,” Kurt emphasized.

Despite the fact that the vehicles had reached the end of their useful lives, the user had maintained and utilized them properly and because of the integration of new technology and subsystems, the Turkish army would continue to use vehicles that are almost new, he added.

"Some changes were needed that we had not foreseen before. There were changes, especially in the tower. After the completion of the qualification tests, a lot of deliveries will begin this year," Kurt said.

The modernization process of the prototype ACV was started by ASELSAN in cooperation with FNSS at the end of 2019. The first phase of the project will include the modernization of 133 ACVs.

As part of the modernization, the Nefer unmanned turret with a 25 mm gun, laser warning, close-range surveillance, driver vision, direction finding, and navigation systems are integrated into the vehicles.

The solution package, which aims to increase the survivability of the vehicles and equip them with modern technological subsystems, was prepared in line with the feedback received from the users.

With this solution package, the service lives of vehicles are increased, vital subsystems are replaced, and domestic subsystems are incorporated into them, giving ACVs the greatest possible level of survivability.

At the end of the project, the Turkish Armed Forces will use vehicles that combine FNSS's ACV expertise and skills in new generation vehicle development technology with cutting-edge armament and mission equipment.