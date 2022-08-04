Turkiye launches mass production of domestic machine-gun

By Azernews

Turkiye has launched the mass production of domestic PMT 12.7 mm machine-gun, Yeni Shafak newspaper reports.

Turkiye's breakthrough in the domestic and national defense industry continues to bear fruit.

Projects started in several sectors are being completed one by one by the Turkish defense industry, which has become known internationally for its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

As a result of the studies initiated by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and carried out by Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS), the qualification tests for the PMT 12.7 mm machine gun were completed after more than a month of hard work.

CANIK M2 QCB rifle successfully passed several tests such as high pressure, accelerated rain, salt fog, low and high temperature, icing, and chemical interaction during the qualification process, in which approximately 1 million shots were fired.

As a result of the shooting and qualification tests carried out, it was discovered that the barrel, which was made in Turkiye utilizing materials and production techniques that had never been used before, has a longer lifespan than its international equivalents and that it is more durable and reliable for shots.

The 12.7x99 mm machine gun, which is now used on land, air, and naval platforms and exported abroad, will be produced with domestic and national resources and delivered to the security forces.

During his visit to Samsun, SSB President Ismail Demir stopped by the facilities of Samsun Yurt Savunma, the project's contractor, to assess the stage the project had reached. Demir, who made a shooting experiment with the PMT 12.7 mm rifle CANIK M2 QCB, made statements about the studies carried out.

"Turkiye didn't even have a rifle until 6-7 years ago. After that, we began to manufacture infantry rifles in a variety of calibers. We even began to manufacture high-caliber weaponry on our own, despite their [foreign companies] attempts to put an embargo on us. Additionally, our 12.7 mm machine gun is built to fire rapidly from a variety of platforms. We have started the mass production of our 12.7 mm machine guns, the qualification processes of which have been successfully completed. With mass production, deliveries to our security forces will continue. This means that our security forces are armed with weapons far superior to their foreign counterparts. Thanks to everyone involved," Demir stressed.

The 50 caliber machine gun, the most effective heavy machine gun in combat in the world, has been updated with the most cutting-edge technology and is now available for duty.

CANIK M2 QCB (Quick Change Barrel) is the latest member of CANIK's superior firearms family. CANIK M2 QCB is the new performance-enhanced version of the M2 heavy machine gun, which is widely used by the infantry for anti-material and anti-personnel purposes in armored and unarmored vehicles, naval platforms, and on tripod bases.

CANIK has doubled the life of the firing mechanism on the M2 and created the longest-lasting and best-dispersed barrel on the market by utilizing its expertise in designing and producing small weapons, aircraft, rockets, and missiles.

It has also increased the working performance of the gun in environmental and heavy conditions. Another notable improvement is the ability to mount a wide variety of optical and lighting equipment on the machine gun. CANIK M2 QCB possesses a classic design that has been tested and proven in real combat environments, adapted to the requirements of current and future battlefields.