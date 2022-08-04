Tajikistan's cotton exports to Uzbekistan increase

By Trend

Tajikistan's cotton exports to Uzbekistan vastly increased from January through June 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

According to the agency, cotton exports from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan in the reporting period amounted to $17.3 million, which is almost 3.3 times higher than in the same period of 2021 ($5.3 million).

Tajik exports of cotton to Uzbekistan from January through June 2022 reached 6,607 tons, which is an increase of 23.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year (5,352 tons).

The main Tajikistan's export goods to Uzbekistan in the first half of 2022 were:

- cotton ($17.3 million);

- cement ($14.1 million);

- electricity ($12.2 million);

- aluminum ($10.6 million).

At the end of June, the Uzbek delegation of Uztekstilprom, as part of a working visit to Tajikistan, discussed with the heads of local authorities of Khatlon and Sughd regions the prospects for creating a joint venture for processing cotton.