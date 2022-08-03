TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for August 3

03 August 2022 [20:44] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to August 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,815 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 3

Iranian rial on August 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,328

51,555

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,013

44,263

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,116

4,157

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,315

4,367

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,753

5,793

1 Indian rupee

INR

536

532

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,973

136,992

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,603

17,498

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,730

31,873

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,675

32,720

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,380

26,645

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,521

2,552

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,341

2,342

1 Russian ruble

RUB

698

673

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,204

29,537

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,430

30,519

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,366

44,320

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,166

1,159

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,427

33,234

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,645

8,634

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,221

6,206

100 Thai baths

THB

116,402

116,274

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,429

9,432

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,091

32,178

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,815

43,125

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,855

8,745

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,415

15,342

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,827

2,830

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

468

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,660

75,830

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,116

4,109

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,026

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,082 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,501 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,162 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,998 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

---

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/223733.html

Print version

Views: 23

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also