Kyrgyzstan reveals number of constructed objects in 1H2022

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan revealed the number of constructed objects from January through June 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Committee.

According to the Committee, in the first half of 2022, 4,421 residential buildings, three schools, three kindergartens and nine healthcare facilities were built in Kyrgyzstan.

The most housing and social facilities in the reporting period were built in the Osh region - 1,151,followed by Jalal-Abad region - 891 objects.

"A total of 596 facilities were built in Chui region, 457 in Issyk-Kul region, 362 in the capital Bishkek, 309 in Talas region, and 292 in Batken region," the Committee reports.

Meanwhile, the least number of constructed objects were registered in Kyrgyzstan's Naryn region (182) and in the city of Osh (91).