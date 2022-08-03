Nuclear war must never be fought — Putin

By Trend

There can be no winners in a nuclear war, and such war must never begin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting to the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We believe that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must never be fought; we advocate equal and inseparable security for all members of the international community," he underscored in a message of greeting uploaded to the Kremlin’s website.

Putin said that Russia as signatory to the NPT consistently followed its letter and spirit. "Our obligations under bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant weapons have also been fulfilled," he recalled.

The Russian leader stressed that over the more than half of a century of its existence, the NPT had become one of the key elements of the international system of security and strategic stability. The commitments that it stipulates in the spheres of non-proliferation, disarmament and the peaceful uses of the nuclear powerfully meet the interests of both nuclear and non-nuclear states.