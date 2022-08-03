France and parts of England experience driest July on record as new heatwave nears

By Trend

France and southern and eastern England experienced the driest July on record, making already insufficient water resources even more scarce, forcing restrictions on both sides of the Channel, Trend reports citing Euronews.

In France, where an intense drought has hammered farmers and prompted widespread limits on freshwater use, there were just 9.7 millimetres of rain last month, Meteo France said.

This was 84% down on the average seen in July since 1991, making it the second driest month since March 1961, the agency added.

Meanwhile, swathes of England's southern and eastern parts recorded the lowest rainfall in July on record, the UK's Met Office, which has been compiling records since 1836, stated on Monday.

The whole of England recorded an average of 23.1mm of rain -- the lowest figure for the month since 1935 and the seventh lowest July total on record.

The low rainfall in both countries has been coupled with a summer of unprecedentedly high temperatures, which topped 40 degrees Celsius in England in July for the first time ever.

Climate scientists overwhelmingly agree that carbon emissions from humans burning fossil fuels are heating the planet, raising the risk and severity of droughts, heatwaves, and other extreme weather events.