Honored scientist of Russian Academy of Natural Sciences judges Youtube harassment of Armenian researcher

By Trend

Candidate of Technical Sciences, Honored Scientist and Engineer of Russian Academy of Natural Sciences Gagik Ogandzhanyan has made a Facebook post condemning the removal of a video of Armenian researcher Philip Ekozyants, engaged in a dispute with Armenia's Doctor of Historical Science Stepan Stepanyants, from Youtube, Trend reports.

Apparently, Ekozyants' answers haven't been welcomed by the majority of Armenian people, and numerous complaints have been filed about the videos of the well-known researcher.

“With great regret I must say I've recently witnessed the shameful backing down from an intellectual dispute on the 'Persecution of Armenians in different empires – in their living environment'. Of course, every doctor of historical sciences should have its own established opinion on certain historical events and realities, particularly related to the history of cohabiting ethnic groups, including Armenians. However, this can hardly undermine the research of relevant topics," Ogandzhanyan wrote.

Further, Ogandzhanyan explains the essence of his indignation and bewilderment.

"Philip Ekozyants is one of the rare researchers who is not indifferent to the fate of his father and grandfather's people, born in the Ottoman Empire, and tries to study Armenia's history without relying on generally accepted dogmas. To be fair, majority does not always like the facts cited by Ekozyants. But how could it become the reason for complaints about Ekozyants' Youtube videos by Armenians?"

"I would not like Stepanyants to get involved in such an "action". However, 'Youtube' has started deleting Ekozyants' videos on this very basis due to its 'policy'. Moreover, it's impossible to find at least something close to obscene, rude, non-intellectual vocabulary, disrespectful and offensive attitude towards individuals and history itself in the researcher's videos throughout these years," the scientist added.

"Ekozyants is currently being accused of 'interethnic strife' and other nonsense. Armenian experts and historians shifting away from discussions, prove their inability to hold civilized discussions. In my opinion, Stepanyants' open discussion with Ekozyants can help to restore the researcher's reputation! Otherwise, it would be quite regretful that today's Armenia still might show the inappropriate attitude towards responsible researchers like Ecozyants, who are not indifferent to the fate of their people!…"