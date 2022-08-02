Uzbekistan reveals foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries for 6M2022

|
By Trend
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries amounted to $7 billion from January through June 2022, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
During the specified period, Uzbek exports of goods and services to the EAEU countries amounted to $2.4 billion, while imports amounted to $4.6 billion.
The volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion from January through June 2022.
Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan with the EAEU countries from January through June 2022:
Name of the country
Trade turnover (million USD)
Export (million USD)
Import (million USD)
Russia
4 065.3
1 220.1
2 845.2
Kazakhstan
2 109
624.7
1 484.3
Kyrgyzstan
589.2
483
106.2
Belarus
204.6
47.8
156.8
Armenia
10.6
8.4
2.2
