Kyrgyzstan purchases bitumen from Kazakh company

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan has purchased bitumen from the Kazakh company - Qazaq Bitum, said Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan Erkinbek Osoev, Trend reports with reference to the tazabek.kg.

According to him, to date, 14,300 tons of bitumen out of the planned 20,000 tons have already been transported to Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan.

"A total of 110 km of roads are paved in the first half of 2022, which is 4.4 times more than in the same period of 2021; 5 km of gravel were laid; and 110,100 square meters were patched," Osoev said.

Meanwhile, from January through June 2022, the total cost of road works performed in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1.6 billion soms ($20 million).

Qazaq Bitum is the largest producer of bitumen materials in Central Asia, which has three production sites for the production of bituminous materials, with a total capacity of 1,350 tons per day.