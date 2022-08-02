Tajikistan yet to receive money from Afghanistan for electricity - official

By Trend

Tajikistan still has not received a considerable sum of money from Afghanistan for the electricity supplies, said the head of the National Electricity Company of Tajikistan Barqi Tojik, Mohammad Omar Asuzada, Trend reports via khaama.com.

Asuzada reported that Tajikistan exports 9 million kWh of electricity per day to Afghanistan, and they still have not paid back its electrical debt.

"According to the company's data, the total value of exported electricity from Tajikistan to Afghanistan in 2021 amounted to $56.3 million," the message says.

Earlier, the head of the National Electricity Company of Tajikistan announced in January 2022 that Afghanistan owed Tajikistan $33 million for electricity.

A deal between the electrical companies of Tajikistan and Afghanistan was signed at the beginning of 2021 under which Tajikistan agreed to export 1.5 billion kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in 2021.