TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for August 1

01 August 2022 [20:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to July 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,940 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 1

Iranian rial on July 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,146

51,155

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,142

44,091

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,175

4,156

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,348

4,346

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,770

5,768

1 Indian rupee

INR

530

530

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,539

136,562

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,493

17,493

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,501

31,522

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,816

32,811

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,192

26,384

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,526

2,532

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,345

2,345

1 Russian ruble

RUB

675

675

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,371

29,355

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,421

30,423

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,293

44,309

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,172

1,172

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,070

33,073

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,646

8,649

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,228

6,228

100 Thai baths

THB

115,660

115,664

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,438

9,438

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,220

32,220

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,940

42,946

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,807

8,806

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,219

15,219

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,810

2,810

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

469

468

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,857

75,857

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,123

4,123

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,007

12,007

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,520 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,092 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,090 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,131 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/223644.html

Print version

Views: 58

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also