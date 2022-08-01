Iranian currency rates for August 1

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to July 31.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,940 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 1
Iranian rial on July 31
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,146
51,155
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,142
44,091
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,175
4,156
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,348
4,346
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,770
5,768
1 Indian rupee
INR
530
530
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,539
136,562
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
17,493
17,493
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,501
31,522
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,232
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,816
32,811
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,192
26,384
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,526
2,532
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,345
2,345
1 Russian ruble
RUB
675
675
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,371
29,355
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,421
30,423
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,293
44,309
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,172
1,172
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,070
33,073
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,646
8,649
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,228
6,228
100 Thai baths
THB
115,660
115,664
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,438
9,438
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,220
32,220
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
42,940
42,946
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,807
8,806
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,219
15,219
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,810
2,810
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
469
468
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
24,706
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,857
75,857
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,123
4,123
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,007
12,007
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,520 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,092 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,090 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,131 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.