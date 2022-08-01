Iran Atomic Chief reiterates comments on IRI making atomic bomb

By Trend

Head of Iran Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said Iras technical capability to make an atomic bomb but has no intention of doing so, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Eslami reiterated comments made by Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in July.

Referring to Kharrazi`s comments, Eslami noted that "As Mr. Kharrazi mentioned, Iran has the technical ability to build an atomic bomb, but such a program is not on the agenda.”

Further, Eslami called the Atomic Energy Organization`s cooperation with the IAEA, “constructive”.

“There is no disruption in our interactions,” he said.