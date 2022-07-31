TODAY.AZ / World news

No plans currently for Biden-Putin call, White House press secretary says

30 July 2022 [21:48] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As for a call or plans for a call, we do not have a plan for the president to call President Putin," she said, when asked about the possibility of a call between the leaders of the US and Russia following Friday’s telephone conversation between the two countries’ top diplomats, Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov.

