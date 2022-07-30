National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shares data on country's GDP growth rate

By Trend

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shared data on country's GDP growth rate in the first half of 2022, Trend reports via press service of Kyrgyzstan's National Bank.

According to the Bank, Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate from January through June 2022 amounted to 6.3 percent and the value of gross domestic product reached 335.3 billion soums ($4.1 billion).

"The annual inflation rate, as for 15 July 2022, in Kyrgyzstan reached 13.6 percent. Among the main pro-inflationary factors in our country are the global increase in food prices and the gradual recovery in demand.," the message says.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy predicts inflation in Kyrgyzstan to be at 15 percent by the end of 2022, while the National Bank put the figure at 15.5 percent.