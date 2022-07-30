Uzbekistan discloses imports by types of goods and services for 6M2022

|
By Trend
The volume of imports to Uzbekistan amounted to $14.6 billion from January through June 2022, which is an increase of 27.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($11.4 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
At the same time, imports from the CIS countries amounted to $5.5 billion, and from other countries - $9.1 billion.
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through June 2022 increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion.
Imports to Uzbekistan by type of goods and services from January through June 2022:
Types of goods and services
Volume of imports (million USD)
Chemical products
2,384
Ferrous metals
1,151.3
Non-ferrous metals
216.5
Energy and oil products
732.2
Machinery and equipment
5,551.4
Foodstuffs
1,792.1
Construction
36.2
Transportation
163.5
Other services
273.1