Eni talks 1H2022 operation results in Kazakhstan

By Trend

Italian Eni has been producing 108,000 barrels of oil and natural gas per day in Kazakhstan in 2Q2022, Trend reports citing the Eni.

Compared to 147,000 barrels a day in 2Q2021 this indicates a decrease by 26.5 percent.

Oil and natural gas production also decreased by 10 percent over the year from 150,000 barrels a day in 1Q2021 to 135,000 barrels a day in 1H2022.

Production of liquids equaled 75,000 barrels a day over 2Q2022 and 94,000 barrels a day over 1H2022, down from 10,000 barrels a day in 2Q2021 and 101,000 barrels a day in 1H2021).

Production of natural gas equaled 173 million cubic foot over 2Q2022 as compared to 249 million cubic foot over 2Q2021, and 221 million cubic foot over 1H2022 compared to 262 million cubic foot over 1H2021.

Eni has been present in Kazakhstan since 1992, where it is a joint operator of the Karachaganak field and an equity partner in various projects in the Northern Caspian Sea, including the Kashagan giant field.

The Kashagan field is one of the three largest oil fields located in the northern part of the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. Its recoverable reserves reach approximately 9-13 billion barrels (1-2 billion tons) of oil.