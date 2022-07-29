Paris's iconic sight to reopen in 2024

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Notre Dame Cathedral is expected to reopen in 2024 after restoration work.

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said that the government was confident of opening Paris' iconic sight by 2024 when a large part of the restoration work would be completed, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Notre Dame has been closed for restoration since the fire in 2019. The historical structure was damaged by a fire that outbroke beneath the roof of the cathedral.

The reopening of the cathedral is timed with the Paris 2024 Olympics scheduled for July 26-August 11.

The 2024 Summer Olympic program will feature 32 sports encompassing 329 events.

Notre Dame's restoration and construction at the cost of €850 million involve three phases. The first phase of cleaning the rubble in the interiors, and securing the stability of the building, has been completed.

The second phase involves work on the frames and roofs, and the reconstruction of the spire is expected to start at the end of the summer, while the third and last phase will focus on the exterior reconstruction.

Notre Dame de Paris is regarded as the treasure of French Gothic architecture

The cathedral dedicated to Virgin Mary is one of the most widely recognized symbols of Paris and the French nation.

Notre Dame de Paris was constructed between 1163 and1260 under Bishop Maurice de Sully.

Several of its attributes set it apart from the earlier Romanesque style, particularly its pioneering use of the rib vault and flying buttress, its enormous and colorful windows, and the abundance of its sculptural decoration.

Notre Dame also stands out for its musical components, notably its three pipe organs (one of which is historic) and its immense church bells.

The 1831 publication of Victor Hugo's novel Notre Dame de Paris inspired popular interest in the cathedral, which led to a major restoration project between 1844 and 1864, supervised by Eugene Viollet-le-Duc.

In 1805, it was awarded the honorary status of a minor basilica.