Georgia's trade turnover with Turkmenistan increases in 1H2022

By Trend

Georgia's trade turnover with Turkmenistan increased slightly in the first half of 2022, Trend reports referring to the National Statistical Committee of Georgia.

According to the statistic, the total trade turnover between Georgia and Turkmenistan in the reporting period reached $112.5 million - an increase of 19.3 percent compared to the same period of last year $94.3 million).

Turkmen exports to Georgia from January through June 2022 amounted to $102.2 million, which is 16.6 percent higher than the same period in 2021 ($87.5 million).

During this period, Turkmenistan increased imports from Georgia by 52 percent compared to the same period in 2021 ($6.7 million) - up to $ 10.3 million.