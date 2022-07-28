Turkiye imposes curfew to carry out anti-terrorist operation in southeastern districts

By Azernews

A curfew has been imposed in Gunyurdu and Nusaybin districts of Turkiye due to the anti-PKK operations, Yeni Shafak reports, quoting Turkiye’s Mardin Governorship.

According to the governor's office, anti-terrorist operations will be carried out to neutralize members of the separatist terrorist organization and their collaborators, who are considered to be ringleaders of the terrorist organization in the neighborhoods and rural areas within the administrative borders of Nusaybin district.

As part of the operations, bunkers, shelters, warehouse areas and anti-aircraft positions that are believed to be used by the separatist terrorist organization in the region will be destroyed, the report added.

A curfew has been declared until further notice for Nusaybin, Gunyurdu districts, and its hamlets on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 0500 until the end of the operations in the region, the statement reads.

The operations will be carried out in line with the relevant articles of Provincial Administration Law No. 5442 to ensure the citizens’ life safety and property living in the region.

The governor's office called on the citizens to comply with the said restrictions for the sake of their own safety, as well as for the safety of their property.

Turkiye has a serious problem with terrorism. The majority of terrors in Turkiye have taken place in large cities like Ankara and Istanbul, as well as in southeastern and eastern regions.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK is a terrorist organization that is primarily based in the mountainous Kurdish-majority regions of southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.