Turkiye launches coordination center for grain shipments from Ukraine

Turkiye has launched a coordination center in Istanbul for grain shipments from Ukraine, Yeni Shafak newspaper reports.

The grain crisis is being resolved with Turkiye's strong leadership. While the first grain shipments were loaded onto the ships, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar attended the opening ceremony of the Joint Coordination Center held at the National Defense University’s campus in Istanbul.

“The commercial ships to get involved in the program will be registered and monitored by this center, which will also technically monitor their departure via satellite internet and other communication means. Planning will be done with the parties' consent if demining is required,” Akar said at the opening ceremony.

On July 22, historic documents were signed in Istanbul for grain shipments from Ukraine. The Joint Coordination Center was created at the National Defense University in Istanbul after the historic deal. Representatives from Turkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations attended the opening of the center.

Addressing the event, Akar pointed out that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine increased the risk of energy and food crises.

“About a third of the world's grain supply is provided by the Russian Federation and Ukraine. The ongoing grain crisis that Ukraine is unable to resolve also creates a serious security risk because of starvation and illegal migration around the globe, notably in the Middle East and Africa. Therefore, it became necessary to establish a corridor in the sea for the safe delivery of over 25 million tons of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports to countries in need in a short time,” Akar stressed.

He underlined that at the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, negotiations were held with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to solve the problem. Several ministerial meetings were held, as well as intensive contacts were carried out through the Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish special representatives.

As a result of the contacts, a four-way meeting was held for the first time in Istanbul on 13 July, and general principles were agreed upon at the meeting. Despite the different approaches of some countries, these long and arduous efforts resulted in the agreement signed on July 22. The Joint Coordination Center started its preparatory work on the campus of the National Defense University on July 23, the minister added.

According to Akar, the center's responsibilities include providing secure maritime transportation for grain and other goods that are being exported from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny. Five individuals - two military men and two civilians represent Russia, Ukraine, the UN, and Turkiye at the center.

The center will register and monitor the commercial ships via satellite and other communication means and will carry out all its activities in coordination with the parties and the UN. Ships will be inspected by joint inspection teams at locations deemed appropriate upon loading at Ukrainian ports and upon arrival at Turkish ports.

Planning shall be done in accordance with the parties' agreement if demining is required. The agreement shall remain in effect for 120 days until the parties ask for it to be terminated. Additionally, by utilizing Turkish national infrastructure and other means, the center will be able to keep track of all commercial ship movements in the Black Sea and hold one-on-one meetings with other institutions and organizations.

“Currently, the preparation and planning of the first grain-laden ships to leave the Ukrainian ports are underway. We believe that the works to be carried out through the Joint Coordination Center will make significant contributions to overcoming the food crisis affecting the whole world, especially in lowering prices. The center will make a maximum contribution to humanitarian needs and peace through collective and successful work. Therefore, the responsibilities of the personnel working at the center are great. Valuable representatives of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkiye, and the UN have undertaken a historic humanitarian mission,” Akar emphasized.

The minister also expressed optimism over the parties' adherence to the guiding principles of the deal.

“The will to cooperate in this way demonstrates that conflicts may be avoided via goodwill and dialogue. The fact that all sides dispatched officials to Istanbul the day after the agreement was signed was a significant and honest sign of their resolve. In this regard, we hope that the Joint Coordination Center's activities would pave the path for an environment of lasting peace. At every opportunity, we express that we are in favor of peace, tranquility, and dialogue. In this respect, all of our ministries and institutions continued their activities in a balanced, moderate, and facilitating direction. We aim to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, reduce tension and deliver humanitarian aid,” Akar underlined.

Akar stressed that this process once again demonstrated Turkiye's importance as a NATO member and as a nation that maintains continual communication with both conflicting sides.

According to experts, the studies to be carried out at the center will contribute to the prevention of the food crisis and decrease food prices, as well as can be a model for the solution of the energy crisis and some other problems. This center will also contribute to the prevention of irregular migration from Africa to Europe and Turkiye.