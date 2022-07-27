India takes part in Tashkent meet on Afghanistan

By Trend

ndia on Monday participated in a two-day convention hosted by Uzbekistan in its capital Tashkent to debate the scenario in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Colors of India.

Attended by about 20 nations, India was represented on the convention by joint secretary within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, accountable for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, J P Singh.

Sources mentioned Afghanistan’s performing Overseas Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is attending the convention titled ‘Afghanistan: Safety and Financial Improvement’.

Final week, Uzbekistan had mentioned the assembly is aimed toward growing a set of measures and proposals for the approaches of the world group to advertise stability, safety, post-conflict reconstruction in Afghanistan.

It mentioned representatives from a number of elements of the world, together with Central and South Asia, Europe, Center-East and the Asia-Pacific area, are collaborating in deliberations to discover a answer to the Afghan problem.

It mentioned the intention of the convention embrace forming a typical place by the world group in countering terrorism, making certain constructive dialogue between the present dispensation in Kabul and Afghanistan’s neighbouring nations.

“Our nation is dedicated to establishing lasting peace in neighbouring Afghanistan and considers this course of an necessary situation for attaining sustainable improvement within the Central Asian area,” an announcement by the Uzbek authorities had mentioned.

India has been in contact with a number of main powers on the scenario in Afghanistan.

Final month, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a “technical crew” in its embassy within the Afghan capital.

In the previous few months, India has despatched humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

In November final 12 months, India had hosted a regional dialogue on the scenario within the nation that was attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.