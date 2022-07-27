Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss issues of transport, logistics cooperation

By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed issues of transport and logistics cooperation with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

According to the press service, it was noted during the meeting that Kazakhstan proposes to consider its market as a gateway to Central Asia, which has direct access to neighboring China. Kazakhstan and Georgia are also partners in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which plays an important role in strengthening ties between the states of the region.

The sides also discussed topical issues of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Garibashvili noted that Georgia is interested in developing bilateral cooperation and expanding relations with Kazakhstan in all areas.

"Trade turnover between our countries is growing. It has grown by 150 percent in the first half of the year. Of course, we have great opportunities to expand ties. We value our mutual relations, cooperation and friendship," the prime minister said.