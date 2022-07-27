  • 27 July 2022 [19:51]
    Kazakhstan eyes boosting competitiveness of Trans-Caspian Transport Route
  • 27 July 2022 [19:16]
    Iran ready to solve global energy crisis - FM
  • 27 July 2022 [18:43]
    Shopify warns of more pain ahead after surprise loss
  • 27 July 2022 [09:59]
    Central Asia Weekly Review: Summit of Central Asian leaders, social, energy issues high on the agenda
  • 27 July 2022 [09:14]
    Russia holds talks on easing visa regime with 18 countries — Foreign Ministry
  • 27 July 2022 [08:43]
    Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout
  • 27 July 2022 [08:01]
    EU reaches political agreement on voluntary reduction of gas demand
  • 26 July 2022 [23:16]
    Money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia dramatically increase
  • 26 July 2022 [22:51]
    Türkiye waiting for Finland, Sweden to meet expectations - Erdogan

    • Most Popular