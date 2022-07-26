EU on track to achieve target of non-Russian gas supplies - Frans Timmermans

By Trend

EU is on track to achieve the target of non-Russian gas supplies of 60 billion cubic meters, Executive vice-president for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said addressing the public session held as part of the Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council, Trend reports.

He pointed out that it is necessary to create the right levels of solidarity in European energy system.

“Many Europeans are making the choices to go for renewable energy because of the high prices, unreliability, across our member states citizens are trying to buy as much as solar panels as they can, looking for heat pumps, looking for alternatives to fossil fuels. But we also know that this is not going to deliver us from a challenge in the coming winter. What we need to do is to create security of supply. EU energy platform and the task force will rapidly take forward and coordinate the work of the five regional groups that we make the most effective and efficient use of existing gas infrastructure across the EU and fix problems in the infrastructure,” said Timmermans.

He went on to add that EU is also moving ahead to facilitate joint purchasing of gas and hydrogen.

“We are doing everything we can as a union to diversify gas supplies ahead of next winter and we’re on track to achieve the target of 60 bcm. I think we’re on 35 bcm already. We can be masters of our own energy security this winter, but to do that we must save gas everywhere in the EU,” Timmermans added.