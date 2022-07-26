Iran says plans to send up more satellites in 2022

By Trend

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plans to launch more satellites in 2022, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, announced Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We will put new satellites in orbit with the Qaem satellite carrier this year," Hajizadeh was quoted by official IRNA news agency as saying.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a gathering of the IRGC commanders in the capital Tehran.

In March, the IRGC's Aerospace Force successfully launched the Noor-2 reconnaissance satellite at an altitude of 500 km, using the Qased carrier.