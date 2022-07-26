Tajikistan's coal exports significantly increase - minister

By Trend

Tajikistan significantly increased the volume of coal exports in the first half of 2022, said Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir, Trend reports via asiaplustj.info.

"Tajikistan's coal exports from January through June 2022 amounted to 279,000 tons, which is a fifteenfold increase compared to the corresponding period of 2022 (19 000 tons)," Kabir said.

The main coal importing countries from Tajikistan in the reporting period were Afghanistan (183 711 tons) and Pakistan (93 099 tons).

Meanwhile, the total Tajik exports of industrial products in the reporting period amounted to $887 million: 677 000 tons of cement, 49 900 tons of cotton, and 279 00 tons of coal.