9,326, 883 fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan

By Trend

The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data of those vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Thus, 9,545,704 people have been administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines in Kazakhstan as of July 25, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread said via Telegram.

9,326, 883 people got the second dose of the vaccines. 1,231,786 people, including 869,775 teens, 41,334 pregnant women, and 145,108 breastfeeding mothers got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

1,179,559 Kazakhstanis received their second Pfizer shot.

Of them, 850,757 are teens, 39,024 are pregnant women, and 140,434 are breastfeeding mothers.

As reported before, 2,054 people had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, and 1,083 more had recovered. 18,962 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for COVID-19 for now.