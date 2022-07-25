Chinese mainland reports 87 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Trend

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 87 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 26 in Gansu and 23 in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Altogether 782 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 13 provincial-level regions on Saturday.

A total of 123 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,665 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.