Georgia and Bulgaria discuss deepening cooperation, economic relations

By Trend

The agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation involving Georgia and Bulgaria, and prospects of further deepening the “traditionally friendly” relations between the states were discussed on Saturday in an introductory meeting between the Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Vesselin Valkanov, the Bulgarian Ambassador to the country, Trend reports citing Agenda.

The officials discussed existing trade and economic relations and highlighted Bulgaria’s “steady” presence among Georgia’s top 10 trade partner countries over the recent years, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said.

The role of the Black Sea region in security and for cooperation in the fields of transport, communications and energy was also noted by the officials.

The sides stressed the importance of the support of Georgia’s partners to the country’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, against the background of the “changed” security environment in the region and the challenges in the international agenda in the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The officials also welcomed the European Council's decision on granting the European perspective to Georgia, and highlighted the country’s “irreversible” progress on its Euro-Atlantic integration path.

Darchiashvili congratulated the Bulgarian diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his work in Georgia, while Valkanov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic integration.