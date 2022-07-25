White House physician: Biden's coronavirus symptoms 'have improved'

By Trend

The White House physician says President Joe Biden's coronavirus symptoms "have improved," but he still has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional cough, Trend reports citing NHK.

The doctor's latest report on the president's condition was released on Friday.

It says Biden's temperature rose to 37.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday evening, but that it responded favorably to Tylenol and "has remained normal" since then.

It says, "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal, on room air."

The report says the president will continue to isolate and take an antiviral medicine that helps to prevent more severe symptoms.

Biden himself stressed on Friday that his health is getting better when he spoke online at a meeting of economic advisers on gasoline prices.

The White House announced on Thursday that the president had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day and was "experiencing very mild symptoms."

It added that he would "isolate at the White House" and "continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."