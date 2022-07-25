White House announces new package of security assistance to Ukraine

By Trend

The Biden Administration announced a new package of security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to $175 million which will include providing weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and training the Ukrainian military, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $175 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine,” reads U.S. President Biden’s Memorandum for the Secretary of State published on the website of the White House.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, clarified what exactly the new aid package will include.

According to him, four additional HIMARS systems, 580 Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as 36,000 rounds of ammunition, and equipment will be sent to Ukraine.

In general, according to him, additional funds will be provided apart from $175 million in presidential drawdown authority and the total amount of the package will reach $270 million.