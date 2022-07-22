Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan develops plan for digitalization of medical institutions

By Trend

The Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, within the framework of the state support project for digital reforms in the healthcare sector, has developed a plan for the digitalization of medical institutions for 2022-2026, the press service of the IT-Med company of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan on the implementation and development of information and communication technologies, told Trend.

According to the press service, the first priority of the plan is the creation of an ICT infrastructure for connecting to the Internet and computerization of treatment and preventive care establishments, pharmacies and health authorities.

"Secondly, general standardization is envisaged, the creation of the main elements of a compatible digital health platform to perform the tasks of a "single electronic platform" for monitoring population health indicators, supporting an electronic medical record (EMC), an integrated e-health system that allows exchanging data, providing electronic services to patients by creating registries, reporting and monitoring components," the press service reports.

"Thirdly, the following components were identified as priority digital health interventions: e-prescription, e-referral, e-registration, mobile services, and telemedicine.

Fourthly, it is planned to develop an information system of the State Health Insurance Fund, support the introduction of new payment mechanisms, introduce a system of incentives for doctors and support the introduction of state medical insurance in Uzbekistan," the press service noted.

According to the press service, within the framework of the project, by 2025, it is planned to create a digital healthcare platform for the digitalization of business processes in healthcare facilities and pharmacies.