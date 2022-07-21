Türkiye rejects Iraq attack claims, urges Baghdad to cooperate

By Trend

Türkiye is prepared to take all steps to determine who perpetrated the attack that killed eight civilians and injured 23 others in Iraq’s Duhok province, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, calling on Iraqi Kurdish authorities to not be influenced by the propaganda of the PKK terrorist group, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a statement, the ministry underlined that Türkiye is against all types of attacks that target civilians and extended its condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

"Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians. Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment. It is considered that such attacks which aim at innocent civilians and are assessed to be organized by the terrorist organization, target our country's just and determined stance in the fight against terrorism."

The statement went on to say that initial evaluations suggest the attack was carried out by PKK terrorists, who do not refrain from targeting civilians, with the aim to target Türkiye’s counterterrorism fight.

“Türkiye is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth,” the ministry said, calling on the Iraqi government to refrain from making statements under the influence and propaganda of the PKK and to cooperate with Türkiye to find the real perpetrators of the attack.

Eight civilians were killed in a park in Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)-controlled region by artillery fire that Baghdad blamed on neighboring Türkiye .

In an unusually strong rebuke, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi warned Türkiye that Iraq reserves the "right to retaliate," calling the artillery fire a "flagrant violation" of sovereignty.

His condemnation was echoed by the federal president and by the KRG.

The victims included Iraqi tourists who had come to the hill village of Parakh in the Zakho district to escape sweltering temperatures further south in the country, according to Mushir Bashir, the head of the Zakho region.

Irbil, the capital of the KRG, has complicated relations with the PKK as its presence in the region hampers vital trade relations with neighboring Türkiye.

Türkiye's latest cross-border operation was launched after Turkish intelligence obtained information suggesting that the PKK, which has sustained heavy blows in the past few years, was preparing retaliatory attacks against Türkiye.

Operation Claw-Lock focuses on northern Iraqi regions, particularly the areas of Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan. The commando and special force units are supported by UAVs, attack helicopters and artillery elements.

In 2020, Türkiye launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and frontiers.

Iraq accused Türkiye of violating its sovereignty and on Tuesday summoned the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad and delivered a "strongly worded" protest note to him, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Iraq also called on its neighbor to withdraw all of its forces from Iraqi territory.

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also handed a diplomatic note to the Iraqi envoy on Thursday and accused the Iraqi government of making "unfounded allegations" over the military operation.

Türkiye's operation was launched two days after a rare visit by the prime minister of Iraq's autonomous KRG, Masrour Barzani, suggesting that he had been briefed on Ankara's plans.

The PKK terrorist group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Türkiye's southern border, where it plots terrorist attacks against Türkiye. The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Türkiye has long stressed that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.