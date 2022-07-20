Austria has no plans to follow example of Sweden and Finland and join NATO — chancellor

By Trend

Austria is not planning to take the cue from Sweden and Finland and join NATO, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a news conference in Vienna, according to Bratislava’s Pravda newspaper, Trend reports citing TASS.

Nehammer underscored that his country is not going to follow the example of Sweden and Finland, which "have reviewed their military neutrality" and "are seeking to enter NATO." He also noted that "Austria adheres to the EU’s common international and security policy and plans to boost investments in its own defenses."

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde along with representatives of 30 NATO member states inked protocols on July 5 for the two Nordic countries to enter the North Atlantic alliance at an official ceremony at the military bloc’s headquarters. Finland and Sweden will become NATO member states after the accession documents are ratified by all of the alliance’s member countries.



