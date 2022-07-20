Türkiye to pause Nordic NATO accession if they fail to take steps - Erdogan

By Trend

Türkiye has given conditional approval to Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids and could pause the process if the two countries fail to take the necessary steps against terrorist groups, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"We see that Sweden has especially not been living up to its promises," the president told a news conference at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye has openly and frequently reiterated its concerns regarding NATO's expansion and that Ankara has a determined attitude regarding the matter.

"As Türkiye, our stance is clear. The rest is up to them," he said.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral memorandum in late June on the Nordic countries’ NATO membership process after an important meeting in Madrid in which Ankara got the concrete steps it was awaiting especially in the field of terrorism.