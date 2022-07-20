TODAY.AZ / World news

Luxembourg PM Bettel tests positive for coronavirus again

19 July 2022 [19:21] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

During a rapid self-test, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. A positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test later confirmed the result, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bettel immediately began self-isolating, according to the report.

Bettel, 49, has only mild symptoms and will continue to carry out his duties through telework.

In June 2021, Bettel already tested positive for coronavirus only a few weeks before he received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14 of the 16 ministers of the government of Luxembourg have already contracted COVID-19, the local newspaper Le Quotidien said.

