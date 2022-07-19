India’s agri, processed food exports up 14% in Q1 FY23

By Trend

India’s exports of agricultural and processed food products rose 14% on-year in the first three months of FY23 to $5.98 billion, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The exports of these products were $5.25 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal.

“Of the total $23.56 billion export target for 2022-23, 25.4% (has been) achieved in the first three months,” the ministry said.

The export target for April-June 2022-23 was $5.89 million.

The exports of fresh fruits & vegetables rose 8.6% while those of processed food products like cereals and miscellaneous processed items grew 36.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022-23.

“In April-June, 2021, fresh fruits and vegetables exports were $642 million that increased to $697 million in the corresponding months of the current fiscal,” the ministry said.

Rice exports witnessed a growth of 13% in the first three months of FY23, while the export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased 9.5% and export of other cereals rose 29%.

Dairy products were exported to the tune of $1.12 billion in the first three months of the current fiscal from million in the same period last year.

“Through creating a necessary eco-system of exports along with collaboration with key stakeholders in the agri-exports value chains, we are aiming to sustain the growth in India’s agricultural and processed food exports in the current fiscal as well,” said M Angamuthu, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

India’s agricultural products exports had grown 19.92% during 2021-22 to touch $50.21 billion.